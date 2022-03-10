Biden’s Cynical Attempt to Blame Putin for Inflation

Don’t fall for it.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I nflation hit a 40-year high in February, with the Consumer Price Index rising nearly 8 percent over last year. The White House reacted by pointing out that “Americans’ budgets are being stretched by price increases and families are starting to feel the impacts of Putin’s price hike.”

Setting aside the fact that only a fraction of February’s inflation report captures the February 24 Russian invasion of Ukraine, the administration’s attempt to blame a foreign dictator for its own year-long mismanagement of the American economy is both cynical and easily debunkable.

Let’s start with oil.

Jen Psaki sent out an explainer on why gas prices are …