Biden’s Dishonest Budget

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A t a time of historically high debt, President Biden spent the first year of his presidency pushing for $6 trillion worth of new spending on a host of liberal priorities, of which (thanks to Senator Joe Manchin) he was limited to about $2.5 trillion. Now, in proposing another massive budget, Biden is trying to portray himself as some sort of legendary fiscal hawk.

Do not believe him.

In unveiling the Biden budget this week, the White House released a “fact sheet” that was filled with misleading claims.

Up front, the administration makes the claim that “the deficit fell last year — by around …