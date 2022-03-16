Biden’s Iran Deal Is Striking a Death Blow to U.S. Deterrence

Iranians are facing no consequence for firing missiles at or near American facilities. That’s a green light for more aggression.

Early Sunday, twelve ballistic missiles fired from Iran struck Erbil in the Kurdish region of Iraq. The missiles struck near a U.S. Consulate base that is currently in construction. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was retaliation for an Israeli airstrike in Syria that killed at least two IRGC guards. While Kurdish officials say the U.S. Consulate was the target, Iranian state media claimed that the strikes were aimed at secret Israeli intelligence bases.

On Fox News Sunday, Wendy Sherman, the U.S. deputy secretary of state, said she does not “believe that the consulate was …