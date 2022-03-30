Biden’s Iran Sanctions Are ‘One Step Forward, Four Steps Back’

The new U.S. sanctions on the IRGC’s missile production are a prudent move, but not nearly enough.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE E arlier today, the Biden administration issued sanctions on the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’s ballistic-missile production. The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control issued a statement saying it had sanctioned “an Iran-based procurement agent and his network of companies that procured ballistic missile propellant-related materials” for the IRGC. The move is one of the Biden administration’s first signs of resistance to the Islamic Republic’s destabilizing behavior after a slew of capitulatory concessions throughout the ongoing nuclear negotiations.

The Treasury’s new sanctions target “Iranian procurement agent” Mohammad Ali Hoseini and the companies that supplied him with ballistic-missile inputs. The sanctions have been …