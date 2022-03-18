Biden’s Self-Induced Border Disaster

Repeal of Title 42, which expelled asylum-seekers on Covid grounds, will swell the number of migrants and put border policy to a critical test.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T his week, Axios reported that the Biden administration is gearing up for a “mass migration event,” according to anonymous administration officials. Border officials could experience a swell of over 170,000 migrants if the administration repeals Title 42, a Trump-era policy that automatically expelled migrants seeking asylum because of public-health risks from Covid. Officials at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have already warned Mexican officials that there could be an influx of migration in the coming months.

Title 42 was issued by the Centers for Disease Control on March 21, 2020. The order stated that migrants traveling through Canada and Mexico …