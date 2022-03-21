By Rejecting a Record Tax Increase, Arizona Chooses a Better Path

So long as Arizonans resist future tax-hike attempts, the state can be assured of economic growth that will pay for better schools for all.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE E arlier this month, a trial-court judge in Phoenix drove a stake through Arizona’s largest tax increase: Proposition 208. The decision brought an end — at least for now — to the latest progressive effort to raid the paychecks of the state’s entrepreneurs and other successful working people.

That effort first began in 2018, when public-school teachers across the state led an illegal strike that shut down most public schools for over a week. Falsely claiming that the state’s schools were money-starved, school employees refused show up for work and instead stormed the halls of the state capitol building under the “Red …