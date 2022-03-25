The one thing Judge Jackson got right in her answer is that these mysteries require a priestly caste.

Senator Marsha Blackburn asked: Can you provide a definition for the word "woman"?

Ketanji Brown Jackson replied: I can’t. I’m not a biologist.

Those six words are a deathless expression of progressivism in 2022. What’s a woman? Sorry, I can’t help. Let’s call the experts.

Leave aside for a moment the half-guilty implication of the truth, that biology does in fact tell us something about womanhood. This is precisely what the trans movement, fueled by soft-science, has contested this whole time.

Instead, dwell on the exquisite irony of the moment. President Joe Biden had vowed to choose a woman of color to sit on …