Cancel Only the Cancelers

Only consequences will stop angry mobs from shouting people down.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE F reedom of speech is a natural human right and an important social value. It is not the only social value; like any other right or value, it must sometimes be balanced against others, such as democracy, equality, public safety, and the freedoms of conscience and association. But it is a bedrock value of tremendous importance. Whether or how it is protected in law varies by who is threatening it: the federal or state government, schools, businesses, etc. Even where speech is threatened only by private actors and is not protected by law, however, the culture of free speech is worth

…