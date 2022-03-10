Capitol-Riot Cases Spark Fight over Key Statute

An argument mounted by many of the January 6 defendants gets a boost in district court — but the government is likely to prevail on appeal.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE E arlier this week, a federal jury in Washington, D.C., took under four hours to convict the first Capitol-riot defendants to go to trial.

Guy Wesley Reffitt was found guilty of obstructing a congressional proceeding, in addition to several other charges, including possession of a dangerous weapon — a semi-automatic handgun — in the course of breaching the Capitol grounds (which is a restricted area under federal law). The evidence against Reffitt, a 41-year-old Texan, was overwhelming. The only real drama in the trial, which lasted just a week, stemmed from the testimony of Reffitt’s 19-year-old son, who sent a tip to …