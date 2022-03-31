Cesar Chavez Belonged to a Vanishing Breed: The Pro-Borders Left

On the immigration hawk’s 95th birthday, as unlimited immigration has become an immutable value of the Left, let’s remember it wasn’t always this way.

Today is National Border Control Day, marking the 95th birthday of labor leader and immigration hawk Cesar Chavez. Although the anti-borders Left has adopted Chavez as a mascot, limiting the importation of foreign workers who competed with Americans was central to his pro-worker activism. In fact, he launched his famous boycotts of grapes and lettuce specifically because federal authorities, acting at the behest of agricultural interests, were turning a blind eye toward illegal immigration.

In a 1974 interview, Chavez said, “There’s an awful lot of illegals coming in. . . . They’re coming in by the thousands, it’s just unbelievable. See, …