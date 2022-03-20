China Now Threatens Religious Freedom in Hong Kong

As the CCP subjugates Hong Kong’s churches and their schools, no political space to object remains.

At Beijing's insistence last October, Hong Kong's Bishop-elect Stephen Chow and 15 senior Catholic priests met with the mainland's state-controlled Chinese Patriotic Catholic Association. As the government watched on Zoom, the Hong Kongers were lectured on the fine points of President Xi's religious policy of "Sinicization." While no directives were issued, priests knowledgeable about the unprecedented conclave reported that "Xi was the elephant in the room" and saw that this was "just the first step" in what the CCP calls their "reeducation." The clear takeaway was that Hong Kong's churches, historically independent of the CCP, are having their wings clipped.

Sinicization …