China Won’t Save Ukraine

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O ne of the emerging delusions about the Russian invasion of Ukraine is that the Chinese government is waiting to step in and help resolve the issue, to provide its client Vladimir Putin an “off-ramp.” There are so many problems with this school of thought that it’s hard to know where to begin. But it helps to realize that one of the more consistent purveyors of the thesis is the Chinese Communist Party government in Beijing. That might sound hopeful, but PRC actions thus far have signaled zero inclination to try to end the conflict. That hasn’t stopped the PRC disinformation …
Beijing is trying to persuade the world that it can help resolve the crisis in Ukraine. Don’t believe it.
To Read the Full Story
Recommended
The NCAA Swimming Championship Was a National Scandal
Lia Thomas's college swimming career is over, but the attack on the definition of female persists.
Early Signs That Russia Has Bitten Off More Than It Can Chew in Ukraine
Russia's got 170,000 troops, tons of armor, artillery, warplanes, and missiles. But right now, 44 million Ukrainians hate their guts and want to kill them.
No to Trump in 2024
The GOP does not lack for better options. So why should we put ourselves through all that again?
If You Want to Constrain Putin, Do the Obvious
Stop making economic concessions to Russia, ratchet up sanctions, and bolster U.S. defense capabilities.
Are We at War?
That question is not ours to answer but Vladimir Putin’s — and we should be damn sure we’re ready for whatever he decides.
Sam Elliott Abides
In defense of the iconic actor and honorary film critic.
The Latest
Chris Wallace Says He ‘No Longer Felt Comfortable’ Staying at Fox News after 2020 Election
The longtime Fox News Sunday host will have a daily interview show on the new CNN+ streaming service beginning Tuesday.
Blinken Says U.S. Has No ‘Strategy of Regime Change in Russia’ after Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’
The secretary of state’s comments come one day after Biden stunned many with his speech in Poland on the war in Ukraine.
Darwinian Racism: The Angry Ape
In his new book, Richard Weikart joins great anti-reductionists in offering indispensable knowledge, insight, sanity, and measure in our culture wars.
Russia Is Screwed
Even aside from the war in Ukraine, a demographic crisis and climate change threaten Russia’s future.
Ketanji Brown Jackson . . . Closet Originalist?
Ketanji Brown Jackson talked like an originalist at her Senate confirmation hearings. Don’t bet on her ruling like one once she reaches the Supreme Court.
The Model English Butler Goes Native
Sid Fleischman’s rollicking tale By the Great Horn Spoon! shouldn’t be missed.