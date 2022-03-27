China Won’t Save Ukraine

Beijing is trying to persuade the world that it can help resolve the crisis in Ukraine. Don’t believe it.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O ne of the emerging delusions about the Russian invasion of Ukraine is that the Chinese government is waiting to step in and help resolve the issue, to provide its client Vladimir Putin an “off-ramp.” There are so many problems with this school of thought that it’s hard to know where to begin. But it helps to realize that one of the more consistent purveyors of the thesis is the Chinese Communist Party government in Beijing. That might sound hopeful, but PRC actions thus far have signaled zero inclination to try to end the conflict. That hasn’t stopped the PRC disinformation …