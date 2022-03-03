China’s Dry Run

Putin’s war is a valuable case study for Xi.

A cynic might suspect Xi Jinping encouraged all this.

Intelligence reports indicate that the Chinese boss had advance knowledge of what Vladimir Putin was planning in Ukraine and asked him to delay the invasion until after the closing ceremony of the Beijing Olympics. And almost exactly one month ago, Moscow and Beijing issued a joint statement announcing a new era in their relations, one with “no limits” and “no ‘forbidden’ areas of cooperation.”

It is notable that in the joint declaration, Beijing announced its formal opposition to NATO expansion for the first time, and the two parties denounced the hegemonic attitudes of …