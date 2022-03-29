China’s Economic Achilles’ Heel

The country’s economy can ill afford the consequences of supporting Putin’s aggression in Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin's Russia is currently learning the hard way about the devastating economic costs of the Ukrainian invasion spearheaded by its leader. Before offering Russia support in its war effort, Chinese president Xi Jinping would do well to heed these economic lessons. With all of China's present economic weaknesses, the last thing that the Chinese economy needs now is U.S. sanctions on its exports — which support for Russia's war would almost certainly invite.

In waging his war with Ukraine, Mr. Putin likely did not expect a unified Western economic counter-response. Perhaps he thought that the $630 billion war chest of international reserves …