China’s Economic Achilles’ Heel

Construction cranes in Beijing, China, in 2020. (Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters)
The country’s economy can ill afford the consequences of supporting Putin’s aggression in Ukraine.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE V ladimir Putin’s Russia is currently learning the hard way about the devastating economic costs of the Ukrainian invasion spearheaded by its leader. Before offering Russia support in its war effort, Chinese president Xi Jinping would do well to heed these economic lessons. With all of China’s present economic weaknesses, the last thing that the Chinese economy needs now is U.S. sanctions on its exports — which support for Russia’s war would almost certainly invite.

In waging his war with Ukraine, Mr. Putin likely did not expect a unified Western economic counter-response. Perhaps he thought that the $630 billion war chest of international reserves

Desmond Lachman is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. He was formerly a deputy director in the International Monetary Fund’s Policy Development and Review Department and the chief emerging-market economic strategist at Salomon Smith Barney.

