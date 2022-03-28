NR PLUS Culture

Chris Rock vs. Will Smith: Who Won the Oscars?

By
Chris Rock reacts after being hit by Will Smith (R) as Rock spoke on stage during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, Calif., March 27, 2022. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)
Being able to absorb a power-slap and keep on presenting is the mark of a tested comedy-club veteran, if nothing else.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE H ey, I said they should hire Chris Rock to host again. Am I ever wrong? The guy was on stage for 30 seconds and he single-handedly turned a weird, dull Oscar ceremony into one for the ages. The GIF shall be immortal.

Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s buzz cut: “Jada, I love you, G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it!” Except Mrs. Smith has a medical condition that causes hair loss. Did Rock know this? I didn’t. Will Smith laughed at the joke initially, then looked over at his unhappy wife and reversed gears. Hard. Suddenly Mr.

