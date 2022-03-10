Collateral Damage from the Economic Bomb

We’d better get realistic about the limits of our own economic weapons — and about our vulnerability to the economic weapons we may be hit with in the future.

As we explore the limits of using economic weapons in the pursuit of national-security goals, one thing should be clear: This is why you don't use tariffs and other economic weapons to try to accomplish economic goals.

The sanctions put into place after Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine already are grinding down the Russian economy, and things are going to get much worse for Russia the longer they remain in place. Putin’s Russia is different from Khrushchev’s Russia, because it is a different world economically — in the globalized world, even Lada, the famously independent Soviet-era automaker, has suspended its operations …