College-Degree Mandates Are Hurting Workers

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE P eople listen when Mary Jackson talks about breastfeeding. As a certified lactation counselor with decades of experience, she does not need a college degree to qualify for her job.

If anything, Jackson is qualified to instruct others. Through her work at Atlanta’s Grady Memorial Hospital, doctors and nurses come to her for guidance.

Yet in 2016, Georgia lawmakers decided to meddle. Going against a government-licensing review board’s recommendation, they voted to mandate two years of college and at least 300 hours of supervised clinical work for all lactation consultants in the state.

The new licensing regime would have forced hundreds of women to