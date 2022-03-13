Conjuring Up the Neoliberal Bogeyman

Those on the right and left who throw ‘neoliberal’ around as an insult are typically more interested in cheap shots at opponents than in deep thought on markets.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W ho’s a neoliberal? Apparently that is an important question these days, given that two major American philanthropic foundations — the Hewlett Foundation and Omidyar Network — regard “neoliberalism” as a menace to civilization: So much so that Hewlett and its partners recently gave a $40 million gift to Harvard and MIT so that they can “help rethink and replace neoliberalism and its assumptions about the relationship between the economy and society.”

“For more than forty years,” according to the press release announcing the grant, “neoliberalism has dominated economic and political debates, both in the U.S. and globally, with its free-market fundamentalism …