Could Russia’s Aggression Save Boris Johnson’s Premiership?

The PM has been swift and decisive in response to the Ukraine invasion, pushing ‘Partygate’ to the background — for now.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W hen he was elected three years ago, many doubted that former comic actor Volodymyr Zelensky had what it took to lead Ukraine. Now, his courage and leadership in the face of the Russian invasion have inspired the West. But Zelensky is not the only politician whose reputation has improved. Boris Johnson, the prime minister of the United Kingdom — whose leadership hung in the balance only weeks ago — is angling for the supporting role to Europe’s newfound hero. If he pulls it off, he may save his premiership.

Britain’s Met police are investigating the prime minister for his alleged breach of …