NR PLUS Books

Darwinian Racism: The Angry Ape

By
Left: John Brown in 1859. Right: W.E.B. Du Bois in 1919. (Library of Congress)
In his new book, Richard Weikart joins great anti-reductionists in offering indispensable knowledge, insight, sanity, and measure in our culture wars.

Darwinian Racism: How Darwinism Influenced Hitler, Nazism, and White Nationalism, by Richard Weikart (Discovery Institute, 187 pages, $15.95)

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n 1909, on the 50th anniversary of the execution for treason of the radical-Christian abolitionist John Brown, the black intellectual W. E. B. Du Bois published a tribute to him, who in his own time and after his death, during the subsequent American Civil War, had become an inspirational martyr for anti-slavery, anti-racist whites and blacks. But Du Bois was confronted with a logical and rhetorical problem that he struggled to overcome in his tribute. After the Civil War and the death of

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus
Comments
M. D. Aeschliman, professor emeritus at Boston University, also taught at the University of Italian Switzerland for 25 years. His book The Restoration of Man: C. S. Lewis and the Continuing Case against Scientism has recently been republished in English-language and French editions. He has edited paperback editions of novels by Charles Dickens and Malcolm Muggeridge.

Recommended

The Latest