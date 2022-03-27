Darwinian Racism: The Angry Ape

In his new book, Richard Weikart joins great anti-reductionists in offering indispensable knowledge, insight, sanity, and measure in our culture wars.

Darwinian Racism: How Darwinism Influenced Hitler, Nazism, and White Nationalism, by Richard Weikart (Discovery Institute, 187 pages, $15.95)

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n 1909, on the 50th anniversary of the execution for treason of the radical-Christian abolitionist John Brown, the black intellectual W. E. B. Du Bois published a tribute to him, who in his own time and after his death, during the subsequent American Civil War, had become an inspirational martyr for anti-slavery, anti-racist whites and blacks. But Du Bois was confronted with a logical and rhetorical problem that he struggled to overcome in his tribute. After the Civil War and the death of …