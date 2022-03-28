Biden’s Budget: ‘Defund the Police’ No More

With Biden’s budget proposal highlighting police funding, Democrats are returning to their roots: shoveling federal money to unionized government employees.

The White House fact sheet on President Biden's budget, announced today, includes the following:

Puts More Police Officers on the Beat. The Budget provides $3.2 billion in discretionary resources for State and local grants, and $30 billion in mandatory resources to support law enforcement, crime prevention, and community violence intervention, including putting more officers for community policing on the beat across the Nation.

You may recall a spat about the slogan (and serious policy goal) “defund the police” that erupted not that long ago in progressive politics.

After that slogan earned them a shellacking by Republicans in the 2020 elections, Democrats in swing …