Democrats Are Padding Fossil-Fuel Companies’ Profits

Blame economic illiteracy for policies that target oil and gas companies but hurt everyone else.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A merican families are experiencing the worst inflation in living memory. Inflation is rising faster than at any time during the 1970s — up to 7.9 percent from just 1.2 percent in Donald Trump’s last year in office. But that’s nothing compared with what’s happening at the pump, where gasoline prices are shattering all records, and now electricity prices are soaring, too.

Democrats have responded with predictable calls for confiscatory windfall-profits taxes, with a twist. In a move vaguely reminiscent of Inspector Clouseau striking back at the suit of medieval armor he just accidentally bumped into, the Democrats have proposed a Big …