DeSantis Closes the Curtain on Covid Theater

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE Y esterday, Florida governor Ron DeSantis told a group of college students participating in an event at the University of South Florida, “You do not have to wear those masks. Please take them off. Honestly, it’s not doing anything. We’ve gotta stop with this Covid theater. So if you wanna wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous.”

Another ginned-up cycle of media hyperventilation ensued, as it does. And many of the same pundits who supported state mandates compelling prepubescent kids to strap useless masks over their faces were suddenly aghast at the sight of such egregious harassment.

“If Florida is so ‘free,’” asked …