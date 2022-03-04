Do We Know What We’re Doing?

Our two interests in this war are to keep the war limited and to see Putin punished. These interests are in direct tension with each other.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has set off a chain reaction in Europe and America. Some of this reaction is quite welcome, namely the German government's decision to reverse almost every policy of the previous 20 years and commit to a diversity of energy resources and robust investment in its national security. Some of it is quite noble, the outpouring of generosity — particularly from Poland, in assisting the flood of Ukrainian women and children streaming over the border.

But the rest — well, I’m worried.

In President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, he reassured Americans that everything was going to …