Does the Biden Administration Deserve Blame for High Gasoline Prices?

Only in Orwell’s world is the answer ‘no.’

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE G asoline prices are nothing if not visible, and that such prices are high and rising is unlikely to help the party holding the White House. Average U.S. gasoline prices have risen from about $2.87 per gallon a year ago to $4.31 (as of March 16), an increase of 50 percent. It is unsurprising, therefore, that the administration now has put forth several bogeymen as the sources of this pain at the pump. High gasoline prices represent “Putin’s price hike.” The oil companies are engaged in “price gouging” and “profiteering.” They are allowing thousands of approved leases on federal land to …