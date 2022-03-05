NR PLUS Law & the Courts

DOJ Entices Its First Seditious-Conspiracy Plea — by Not Mentioning Trump

By
Protesters at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C, January 6, 2021 (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)
This might come as a surprise to anyone following the House January 6 Committee’s investigation.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he Justice Department issued a triumphal press release on Wednesday to announce that it had induced a leader of the Oath Keepers to plead guilty to a seditious-conspiracy charge in connection with the Capitol riot.

Now you may have heard, particularly if you’ve been following the House January 6 Committee’s investigation, that then-president Donald Trump is not only singularly responsible for the tumult on Capitol Hill that day and not only “incited” an “insurrection”; Trump may even have committed such federal crimes as obstruction of congressional proceedings — and he most certainly stoked that throng into obstructing congressional proceedings by rioting.

