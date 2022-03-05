Empowering Iran Aids Putin and Xi

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is every bit as much Moscow’s man as he is Beijing's.

Russia has invaded Ukraine. China continues to threaten Taiwan. And their friends in Tehran, who are on the verge of a new nuclear deal with the U.S., are no doubt pleased.

The Islamic Republic, it must not be forgotten, has close ties with both Moscow and Beijing. In an era in which U.S. policy-makers are increasingly focused on “great-power competition,” it is important to understand that Iran is a key ally of China and Russia, both of which are happy to use Tehran for their own purposes.

China is a top trading partner with Iran. A few weeks ago, Tehran dispatched Hossein Amirabdollahian, the country’s …