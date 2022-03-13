Euphoria’s Brave New World

The Hulu series plumbs the depths of Zoomer depravity. Is it unrealistic, as critics claim, or more plausible than we’re comfortable admitting?

I wanted to hate Euphoria. Having seen only the first episode and a few spoilers when it first came out, I headed into the Hulu teen drama's first and second seasons with guns blazing, itching to pen an epic takedown of a Hollywood bonanza glamorizing drugs, parental abdication, and sexual depravity. Once I got past my knee-jerk reaction to the graphic content, however, and adjusted to the shock and awe, I realized as the show developed that Euphoria, intentionally or not, is an important exposé of cultural decline — and a warning to those who insist it isn't happening.

Euphoria doesn’t …