Excellence, Existence, Tyranny, Death, and Rock

A film about King Crimson and all its weirdness might be one of the finest rock documentaries ever made.

I t's tough to be on top. It's tough to be in the middle, too. Here's how it goes for a touring prog-rock band whose biggest and only hit sputtered out at No. 80 on the singles chart:

It’s all the same. Different dark, dingy halls. Dark, dingy, smelly halls sometimes. Really dark, horrible halls. Cold, wintry, horrible places we go to. Never lovely. Just horrible, horrible, cold, dark halls.

The speaker is a roadie for King Crimson, which made it to the small-time and has stayed there for more than 50 years. Everyone involved speaks of the endeavor as a tale of …