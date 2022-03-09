Exclusive: GOP Senator Introduces Bill Requiring Pre-Abortion Ultrasound

Pregnant mothers deserve the opportunity to see their unborn child before choosing an abortion.

This afternoon, Senator Roger Marshall (R., Kan.) will unveil a piece of legislation requiring abortionists to perform an ultrasound for pregnant women before performing an abortion. Marshall is one of four U.S. senators who are medical doctors.

His bill, the text of which was obtained exclusively by National Review, is known as the “Ultrasound Informed Consent Act” and is based on the idea that a woman cannot give informed consent to an abortion unless she has the opportunity to view a fetal ultrasound and have it explained to her.

“Prior to a woman giving informed consent to having any part of an …