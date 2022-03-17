Exclusive: Poll Finds Soaring Support for School Choice

A new survey finds that seven in ten Democrats now back education freedom.

According to a new poll released this morning by the American Federation for Children and Investing in Education, support for school choice continues to rise among Americans of all political views and across racial demographics.

The results, obtained exclusively by National Review, contain several notable findings, but the theme is clear: Americans of all stripes are beginning to reach a consensus in favor of school choice and of education policy that favors parental rights. The survey asked respondents about four key areas of the education debate: the role of parents, education-savings accounts, education-freedom scholarships, and failing schools. On each question, a …