Expel Russia from the U.N. Human Rights Council?

It could be the opening move in a broader effort to isolate Russia at international organizations.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he U.N. Human Rights Council voted Monday to hold a meeting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — but a meeting won’t take place until at least Thursday. The council’s president said he wanted to ensure that the emergency meeting would be “as non-disruptive as possible to the program of work.”

That delay will play out against a brutal backdrop: Moscow is quickly adapting to recent military setbacks in its invasion of Ukraine by dialing up its use of violence against civilians. The Ukrainian government has for days pointed to instances in which Russian forces targeted hospitals, ambulances, and kindergartens since the …