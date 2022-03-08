NR PLUS Fiscal Policy

Fact-Checking the President’s Remarks on Tax Policy

By
President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., March 1, 2022. (Win McNamee/Pool via Reuters)
The idea that our tax code is unfairly weighted in favor of high-income people is widely accepted, but it’s just not true.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE P resident Biden delivered his State of the Union address on March 1. Among the laundry list of new and ongoing spending programs that he touted, the president renewed his call for higher taxes on the rich:

I’m not looking to punish anybody, but let’s make corporations and wealthy Americans start paying their fair share. . . . And that’s why I’ve proposed closing loopholes for the very wealthy who don’t pay — who pay a lower tax rate than a teacher and a firefighter.

That’s just about exactly what President Obama said in his 2012 State of the Union address, when he

