Find Someone Who Looks at You Like Rob Malley Looks at Iran

Biden’s lead envoy in the resurrected Iran deal seems eager to offer multiple concessions for next to nothing in return.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T here is a grotesque absurdity in the fact that, even as Joe Biden strikes a tough pose against Russia, he is working with Vladimir Putin to empower the Islamic regime in Iran, a nation that is just as nefarious, as illiberal, and as antagonistic as Russia is to American interests. The only thing that stops Iran from acting like the Russia of the Middle East has been its inability to procure nuclear weapons.

Yet the United States and other Western nations — as well as Russia — are reportedly close to reaching a deal to restore the toothless Obama-era nuclear agreement …