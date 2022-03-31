Finland Ends Its Prosecution of Two Citizens Who Expressed Biblical Views in Public

A case brought against Finnish citizens Päivi Räsänen and Bishop Pohjola for holding traditional Christians views has been dismissed. But the fight isn’t over.

So wrote a Finnish court this week when it dismissed charges of “hate speech” against the Finnish politician Päivi Räsänen and Lutheran bishop Juhana Pohjola. The unanimous ruling in the case rejected the zealous attempts by the Finnish prosecutor to punish, shame, and censor anyone who might state opinions that blaspheme against orthodox secularism. The court even ordered the prosecution to pay more than 60,000 euros in legal costs.

The parliamentarian’s alleged crimes included tweeting a Bible verse questioning her church leadership’s official sponsorship of the 2019 Helsinki Pride event, along …