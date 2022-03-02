Full Video Shows Law Students Heckling, Shouting Down Ilya Shapiro for 45 Minutes

‘Remove him off the f***ing campus!’ one student demanded at an event sponsored by the Federalist Society at UC Hastings College of Law.

Georgetown Law's cancellation campaign against Ilya Shapiro has gone national. The libertarian-conservative constitutional law scholar, who was placed on administrative leave at the end of January amid an activist-led backlash over his tweets, was shouted down by students at a University of California, Hastings College of Law event on Tuesday.

National Review has viewed the full 45-minute video of the encounter, revealing a chaotic scene in which students mocked and hurled profanity at Shapiro, who remained calm throughout. His speech, organized by the school chapter of the Federalist Society, had been scheduled months in advance. The event, titled “The Battle Over Justice …