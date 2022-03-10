Georgia Republicans Must Put Students before Politics

School choice is a nonpartisan winner among voters, and it should be a no-brainer for Republicans in a state like Georgia.

Parents want to be in charge of decisions about their children. Specifically, they want to be the ones making choices about education — not the government.

Over the past two years, some wanted in-person learning for their children. Others wanted them to learn online.

Some wanted their children to attend schools without a mask mandate. Others wanted one.

Whether schools are open or closed, under a mask mandate or not, government-run or private, charter or home, parents want a choice in the education of their children. They deserve it.

We know a thing or two about that in Wisconsin. The Milwaukee Parental Choice Program …