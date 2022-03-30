Give Me a Break, Chris Wallace

Wallace is obviously more comfortable living in a media culture that allows liberal conspiracies and biases but not conservative ones.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W hy did Chris Wallace leave Fox News and move to CNN+? “I’m fine with opinion: conservative opinion, liberal opinion,” he told the New York Times, “But when people start to question the truth — Who won the 2020 election? Was Jan. 6 an insurrection? — I found that unsustainable.”

Indeed, one assumes that a significant percentage of the Fox News audience believes that there was something fishy about the 2020 presidential contest and that Democrats have overstated the importance of the January 6 riot. Just as it is almost surely the case that a large segment of those who tune into …