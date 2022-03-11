Go Away, Fool

After making a travesty of a hate crime, Jussie Smollett has earned his place behind bars.

Prior to January 29, 2019, Jussie Smollett was a little-known actor. Had you ever heard of him? I hadn't. After January 29, 2019, Smollett became very well known indeed. Which was the whole point. He wanted to be well known. He wanted to be a national symbol. He got what he wanted.

And yesterday he was sentenced to 150 days in prison for the utterly ridiculous stunt he staged to increase his profile, and raise his wages, on . . . whatever that show was that he used to be on. According to his accomplices, eleven days prior to the hoax, …