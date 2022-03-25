Government Handouts Do Not Reduce Inflation

Gavin Newsom and Joe Biden are continuing a long Democratic tradition of conflating subsidizing goods with reducing actual prices.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n response to gas prices hovering around $6 in California, Governor Gavin Newsom has proposed providing residents debit cards of $400 per car. His idea is part of a long tradition of Democrats attempting to pitch government handouts as a solution to higher prices.

Newsom announced the policy in a video standing in a parking lot full of cars in his salesman suit, looking like he was publicizing great savings at the biggest sales event of the spring. “That direct relief will address the issue that we all are struggling to address, and that’s the issue of gas prices,” he declared.

Under …