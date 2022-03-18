Governor Whitmer Oversees Weak Rebound of Michigan Economy She Destroyed

Don’t believe the hype: After the governor wrecked Michigan’s economy with harsh lockdown measures, the state is recovering worse than others.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE L ast month, a national headline declared, “‘Woman in Michigan’ Governs the No. 1 Economy.” The piece laid out the purported amazing work Democratic governor Gretchen Whitmer has done to rebound the state’s Covid-ravaged economy.

The Bloomberg Opinion column, penned by Matthew Winkler, editor in chief emeritus of Bloomberg News, got picked up by other major news outlets, including the Washington Post.

Those of us in Michigan, however, were left scratching our heads.

After suffering through some of the worst Covid lockdowns and restrictions in the country, many Great Lakes State residents hardly see Whitmer as an economic guru.

The “woman in Michigan” references a …