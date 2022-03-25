High Gas Prices Fueling State Policy Delusions

Whether it’s suspending the gas tax or sending out rebates, states are entertaining wrongheaded ideas in response to high gas prices.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE S tate-level politicians are facing an emergency: High gas prices in an election year. It’s not the kind of emergency where people’s lives are on the line, like the pandemic. It’s the kind of emergency where politicians’ jobs are on the line.

The high prices aren’t their fault, and there’s not much they can do about them, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t going to try. One of the ideas being floated in many states is a gas-tax holiday. It’s a classic case of wanting to be seen as Doing Something about a problem instead of making a sensible policy decision.

The logic …