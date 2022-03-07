How Amtrak Expansion Threatens Supply Chains

A proposal to restore passenger-rail service between New Orleans and Mobile, Ala., would be wasteful. It would also clog up freight routes.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n the bipartisan infrastructure law, Amtrak received $66 billion in funding, its largest influx of federal cash since Congress created it in 1971. Amtrak’s statutory purpose was also changed from achieving “a performance level sufficient to justify expending public money” to “meet[ing] the intercity passenger rail needs of the United States.”

In other words, we’re not even going to pretend there’s financial sense in running passenger-rail routes across most of the country anymore. It would be bad enough if this change in purpose were only another example of the federal government’s irresponsible spending. But it’s worse than that: It could do …