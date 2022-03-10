NR PLUS Education

How Indiana Republicans Squandered Their Education-Reform Opportunity

By
Indiana State Capitol in Indianapolis (amanalang/iStock/Getty Images)
The Hoosier State GOP was unprepared and unwilling to take advantage of a historic moment. Here’s what we can learn from its mistakes.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he Republican education-reform movement in Indiana has suffered a defeat, and honestly, they deserved it. Even with a supermajority in both houses, they failed to pass “Education Matters” bills HB1134 and SB167. The cause of this defeat was threefold: the lackluster omnibus nature of the bills, incompetence during committee and testimonies, and the absence of even an elementary communications strategy.

The GOP has the opportunity to make education a winning issue, but we have to do our policy-making right if that hope is to manifest in reality. Thankfully, among the wreckage of these bills, there are lessons to be learned.

First and

Anthony Kinnett is the executive director of Choice Media and Chalkboard Review. He is a former STEM coordinator & developer in Indianapolis, with bylines in The Federalist, The Daily Caller, and the Washington Examiner.

