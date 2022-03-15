How Joe Biden’s Policies Made This Energy Crisis

President Biden’s statement that his administration 'can’t do much' about high gas prices is an abdication of duty.

President Biden has found a new scapegoat for continuously increasing gas prices.

Last Tuesday, when asked what his administration can do about record-high gas prices, the president replied: “Can’t do much right now. Russia is responsible.” This flippant response is both demonstrably inaccurate and an insult to the working Americans whose paychecks have been increasingly depleted every week since the Biden administration took office.

The truth is that the Biden administration has spent 14 months waging a war against American energy production, and we are now seeing the consequences. With the midterm elections rapidly approaching, Biden’s advisers, too stubborn to admit that …