How Not to Keep Children Safe Online

The Kids Online Safety Act would further empower Big Tech and still leave kids vulnerable.

Since whistleblower Francis Haugen leaked documents revealing how Instagram harms teenage girls, lawmakers have scrambled to respond. Recently, Senators Marsha Blackburn (R., Tenn.) and Richard Blumenthal (D., Conn.) introduced the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA).

Among the bill’s various features, KOSA aims to protect online users, ages 16 and younger, in two key ways: first, by giving platforms the power to prevent and mitigate potentially harmful content, and second, by forcing platforms to create accessible, user-friendly safeguards and parental controls.

In particular, it aims to address “physical, emotional, developmental, or material” threats that social media pose to minors. This includes content that …