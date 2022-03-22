How Replacing Biological Sex with Gender Identity Harms Children

Parents are intentionally left in the dark about the harmful ideas on gender being peddled to their kids.

'Gender identity" was once just a fringe concept of postmodern philosophy. Today, it's regularly causing real-world harm to children and teenagers (particularly girls) across the country in sports, schools, and even youth camps.

One glaring example is what recently happened to fifth-grade girls from Weaver Elementary School in Los Alamitos, Calif. Without any warning to parents, two biological males were placed as counselors at Camp Pali in San Bernardino. The counselors spent three nights in the same cabins with the girls (these males instructed the girls to use they/them pronouns). When questioned about the controversial move, Emmi Teige, assistant director of …