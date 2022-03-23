How Russia and China May View the War in Ukraine

Considering their possible perspectives may help the West avoid complacency and errors.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE ‘I n war,” the saying goes, “the enemy gets a vote.” As the Ukrainian war enters another brutal week, American views about it are coalescing. Prudence suggests that we consider whether our adversaries see developments as we do. Here are seven commonly expressed views on which our adversaries may have a different take.

Unable to seize Ukrainian cities, Putin shells them as an act of desperation. Perhaps, but the shelling might rather be an act of policy. Russian forces may be stalled by awful logistics or President Zelensky’s defiance, but once he faced stout Ukrainian resistance, Putin might well have chosen to …