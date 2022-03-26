NR PLUS National Security & Defense

How Russia’s War on Ukraine Will Change the World

By
A destroyed tank in the separatist-controlled town of Volnovakha in Donetsk Region, Ukraine, March 12, 2022. (Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)
An assessment of the ongoing conflict and its implications, one month in.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O ne month into the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the outcome of the war remains unclear, and any number of scenarios are possible. However, the scenario for which Russia planned — a quick and thorough political subjugation — is not achievable, because of the tenacity of the Ukrainian resistance and the support flowing to the Ukrainian government from so many countries.

It is still possible that Russia “succeeds,” but painfully and slowly. And it is possible that Ukraine’s current counteroffensives could repulse the Russian incursion into much of the country. It is possible, too, that Vladimir Putin could escalate the war both

John Hillen, a former assistant secretary of state, is the James C. Wheat Professor in Leadership at Hampden-Sydney College’s Wilson Center for Leadership in the Public Interest, and a member of the NR, Inc. Board of Directors.

