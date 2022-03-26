How Russia’s War on Ukraine Will Change the World

An assessment of the ongoing conflict and its implications, one month in.

One month into the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the outcome of the war remains unclear, and any number of scenarios are possible. However, the scenario for which Russia planned — a quick and thorough political subjugation — is not achievable, because of the tenacity of the Ukrainian resistance and the support flowing to the Ukrainian government from so many countries.

It is still possible that Russia “succeeds,” but painfully and slowly. And it is possible that Ukraine’s current counteroffensives could repulse the Russian incursion into much of the country. It is possible, too, that Vladimir Putin could escalate the war both …