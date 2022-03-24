How to Whip Inflation Now (Again)

It’s long past time for Congress and President Biden to get out of the way and let the Fed do what only the Fed can.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n a series of television programs in the late 1970s and early 1980s, the late Nobel-winning economist Milton Friedman explained for the masses a mystery of their — and now, our — time: What causes inflation?

Then as now, people confused inflation’s cause with its effects. Friedman famously said that inflation was “always and everywhere” a monetary phenomenon, which is to say: The Federal Reserve’s printing of too much money causes it, and only the Federal Reserve’s decision to slow down the printing of new money can stop it. Yet as inflation once again rears its ugly head today, the public …